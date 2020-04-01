SCA Announces Increase in Compensation to Appraisal Network to Offset Economic Damage Caused by Pandemic

SCA Appraisal Company announced it will increase compensation to its’ appraisal network to offset the economic damage caused by the COVID-19 virus. For the month of April, SCA will be increasing the percentage paid to its franchise and network appraisers, and paying them more expeditiously, while keeping rates to all clients steady.

“At a time when so many Americans are impacted personally and professionally by the COVID-19 virus and the effects of sheltering, SCA is proud to be able to assist our network,” said Tim Davis, Founder and CEO of SCA Appraisal Company. “As a family owned and operated business for the past 40 years, we know what it is like to be challenged due to circumstances beyond one’s control. Our franchise and network appraisers are the heart and soul of our company and are critical in us delivering value to our insurance and financial institution clients. Day-to-day, and during the worst catastrophes, they are on the front lines assisting vehicle owners. They are unseen heroes. This is the right thing to do in this time of need.”

Appraisal services are a critical component of essential services allowed to operate during mandatory shelter-in-place orders and other restrictions as vehicle repair is a vital service allowing people to shop for groceries, seek medical services and fill prescriptions. However, restrictions have greatly reduced the incidence of auto physical damage and appraisal volume has precipitously declined, putting many small business owners on the brink of financial challenge.

“I have literally grown up with many of our network partners and to see them challenged in this way breaks my heart,” said Tim Davis, Jr., the second generation leader of SCA. “We moved swiftly to electronically pay our 100% of our network and we have reduced the time to receive payment in half. This initiative comes with a lot of consideration and will test SCA’s resolve, but our company is strong and our network remains very committed to helping our customers in this time of need. ”

SCA has implemented its business continuity plan and all 70+ internal support associates are safely and securely working from home to support its’ clients. Operationally, SCA has also launched STREAMLINE+, the company’s local, virtual solution for appraisal. STREAMLINE+ provides for a non-invasive photo tool to be used to take pictures of physical damage.

These images are then reviewed by a local appraiser and an initial estimate is written. The same local appraiser then owns the file from start to finish; including any needed supplements or changes.

“Not only is STREAMLINE+ operationally efficient, it supports safety for our network appraisers and is compliant with CDC social-distancing guidelines.”, states Jon Gironda, Chief Operations Officer.