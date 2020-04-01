GMG EnviroSafe Offers Free Coronavirus Training, Resources for Collision Repair Facilities

GMG EnviroSafe announced the release of free coronavirus training modules and resources for the collision repair indsutry.
“For over 30 years, we have been a true partner to the collision repair industry by protecting shops, their employees, and their communities,” said Brandon Thomas, President of GMG EnviroSafe. “With the increased risk of COVID-19, this mission is more important than ever.”
GMG EnviroSafe has developed the following bilingual training and materials in English and Spanish for any shop to utilize:
- Coronavirus Prevention
- Coronavirus Exposure & Response
- Keeping Employees Healthy
- Customer Visits & Preparation
- Shared Tools & Equipment
- Respirator Maintenance & Storage
Any shop can get free access to the content and learning management system by emailing covid19@gmgenvirosafe.com or visiting the GMG EnviroSafe website.
The COVID-19 task force at GMG EnviroSafe will continue to monitor pandemic developments and post new content as it becomes available.
