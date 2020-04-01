CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / GMG EnviroSafe Offers Free Coronavirus Training, Resources for Collision Repair Facilities

GMG EnviroSafe Offers Free Coronavirus Training, Resources for Collision Repair Facilities

By Leave a Comment

GMG EnviroSafe announced the release of free coronavirus training modules and resources for the collision repair indsutry.

GMG EnviroSafe“For over 30 years, we have been a true partner to the collision repair industry by protecting shops, their employees, and their communities,” said Brandon Thomas, President of GMG EnviroSafe. “With the increased risk of COVID-19, this mission is more important than ever.”

GMG EnviroSafe has developed the following bilingual training and materials in English and Spanish for any shop to utilize:

  • Coronavirus Prevention
  • Coronavirus Exposure & Response
  • Keeping Employees Healthy
  • Customer Visits & Preparation
  • Shared Tools & Equipment
  • Respirator Maintenance & Storage

Any shop can get free access to the content and learning management system by emailing covid19@gmgenvirosafe.com or visiting the GMG EnviroSafe website.

The COVID-19 task force at GMG EnviroSafe will continue to monitor pandemic developments and post new content as it becomes available.

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey