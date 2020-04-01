CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / AASP-MN Announces Board of Directors for 2020-2021

AASP-MN Announces Board of Directors for 2020-2021

By Leave a Comment

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota announced its 2020 – 2021 Board of Directors.  New board members include Jeremy Nordgren, Nordgren Automotive, in Medina and Lee Schlosser, Autoworks Collision Center, in Rockford.

AASP-MN 2019 logo They join other members of the Board, which include:

  • Matthew Feehan, Fix Auto, Brooklyn Park – President
  • Carl Thomas, Lancer Service, St. Paul – Immediate Past President
  • Tom Archambault, Boulevard Autoworks, St. Anthony – Secretary/Treasurer
  • Jesse Jacobson, Heppner’s Auto Body, Woodbury, Collision Division Director
  • Tony Newman, Dale Feste Automotive, Mechanical Division Director
  • Loren Feldkamp, Lube-Tech & Partners, St. Paul, Associate Division Director
  • Randy Miller, Collision Specialists,
Subscribers need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please Login to access. Or, if you haven't previously subscribed, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey