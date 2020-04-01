AASP-MN Announces Board of Directors for 2020-2021

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota announced its 2020 – 2021 Board of Directors. New board members include Jeremy Nordgren, Nordgren Automotive, in Medina and Lee Schlosser, Autoworks Collision Center, in Rockford.
They join other members of the Board, which include:
- Matthew Feehan, Fix Auto, Brooklyn Park – President
- Carl Thomas, Lancer Service, St. Paul – Immediate Past President
- Tom Archambault, Boulevard Autoworks, St. Anthony – Secretary/Treasurer
- Jesse Jacobson, Heppner’s Auto Body, Woodbury, Collision Division Director
- Tony Newman, Dale Feste Automotive, Mechanical Division Director
- Loren Feldkamp, Lube-Tech & Partners, St. Paul, Associate Division Director
- Randy Miller, Collision Specialists,
