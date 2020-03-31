Mitchell Announces AI-Enable Intelligent Estimating Solution

Mitchell today announced U.S. commercial availability of Mitchell Intelligent Estimating an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled claims automation solution. The solution, first announced at Mitchell’s mPower Conference in October 2019, provides an end-to-end framework that leverages artificial intelligence, a cloud-based estimating system, and patent-pending intellectual property and data – which turns photos of damaged vehicles into component-level estimate lines.

“As carriers work through technology challenges, and now increased requirements for virtual claims practices, the process advantages of the Mitchell Intelligent Estimating solution are expected to help pave the way for more productive workflows in the future,” said Olivier Baudoux, Head of Product