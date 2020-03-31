Majority of Top 10 Largest Auto Insurers Grew Market Share During 2019 in the U.S.

The overall market share of 10 largest private passenger auto insurers in the U.S. increased compared to 2018.

The 10 largest private passenger automobile insurers saw their market share increase in 2019, after a slight decline in 2018 compared to the previous year. The top 10 insurers accounted for almost three out of every four dollars of direct premiums written on auto insurance at 73.04 percent, up from 72.17 percent of premiums in 2018, and up from 72.33 percent in 2017.

Since 2000, the largest private passenger automobile insurers in the U.S. had been steadily growing their combined market share