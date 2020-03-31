CCC Launches COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Resource Center

CCC Information Services Inc. (CCC) announced the creation of an information and resource page to help small businesses across the industry facing mounting challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The resource guide includes links about the Small Business Administration loan program, related loan application forms, and information on legislative and industry relief efforts.

“Every person, company, and industry is being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and we understand the impact is often magnified for small businesses,” said Joseph Allen, general manager, senior vice president, automotive services group, CCC. “By making resources easier to access, our hope is to provide useful, relevant information to help our customers more easily connect to relief. It is important that we support the industry’s small businesses now more than ever.”

In addition, CCC is supporting collision repairers with digital tools that make daily work feasible while adhering to social distancing guidelines. CCC Engage photo estimating and online repair scheduling work together to help shops continue to connect with customers seeking to initiate and schedule repairs without an in-person interaction. Shops can then use CCC’s electronic parts ordering solution to order and receive needed parts for repairs underway.