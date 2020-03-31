Axalta Concludes Strategic Alternatives Review

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) today announced that its Board of Directors has concluded its review of strategic alternatives that was announced last June.

Over the course of the nine-month review, Axalta’s Board, led by its Strategic Review Committee, explored multiple alternatives to maximize shareholder value, including a comprehensive sale process for the company, as well as a concurrent evaluation of Axalta’s operating strategies, core underlying businesses and standalone value creation potential.

After examining various alternatives, the Board determined in consultation with financial and legal advisers that at this time the ongoing execution of the company’s strategic plan is