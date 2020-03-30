CCC Donates $100,000 to Industry COVID-19 Fund

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced that CCC Information Services Inc. (CCC) has donated $100,000 to the CIF COVID-19 fund to support collision repair professionals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, matching the initial $100,000 funded by CIF.

CIF is the charitable arm of the collision repair industry and is dedicated to raising, managing and donating funds to provide emergency relief to collision repair professionals who have been impacted by natural disasters or other catastrophic events, such as COVID-19.

“During our most challenging times, the Collision Industry Foundation has been a constant source of leadership for our industry,” stated Joseph Allen, general manager, senior vice president, automotive services group, CCC. “CCC is proud to support CIF as it continues its work mobilizing the broader community and delivering relief to our industry.”

“CCC is a compassionate industry leader, and we are grateful for their financial assistance at this crucial time. Applications for support are already coming in from those in need, so this generous donation is vital,” stated Michael Quinn, CIF Board President and SVP of Business Development at AirPro Diagnostics. “We look forward to others like CCC stepping up to help those impacted in our industry. The CIF Board of Trustees calls on all industry stakeholders to dig deep to help our own. Together we can and will make it through this.”

More information about the CIF, including how to donate or apply for assistance, is available online.

For information on corporate donations, email: collisionindustryfoundation@gmail.com