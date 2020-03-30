CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / ASE Certification Expiring on June 30 Extended Until December 31

ASE Certification Expiring on June 30 Extended Until December 31

By Leave a Comment

ASE has automatically extended all ASE certifications expiring on June 30, 2020 to a new date of December 31, 2020, it was announced today by Tim Zilke, president and CEO of the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE).

 ASE“During these challenging times, we don’t want service professionals to worry about expiring ASE certifications. To help ease their minds, ASE has automatically extended all expiring certifications until year end,” said Zilke. “Our transportation infrastructure needs skilled individuals with professional credentials to keep the supply chain and motoring public going. They have the full support of ASE and we thank

Subscribers need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please Login to access. Or, if you haven't previously subscribed, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey