ASE Certification Expiring on June 30 Extended Until December 31

ASE has automatically extended all ASE certifications expiring on June 30, 2020 to a new date of December 31, 2020, it was announced today by Tim Zilke, president and CEO of the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE).

“During these challenging times, we don’t want service professionals to worry about expiring ASE certifications. To help ease their minds, ASE has automatically extended all expiring certifications until year end,” said Zilke. “Our transportation infrastructure needs skilled individuals with professional credentials to keep the supply chain and motoring public going. They have the full support of ASE and we thank