Outlook for National Economy in Wake of COVID-19 Response Weighs on March Consumer Sentiment

Consumer sentiment tumbled 11.9 index points in March, the fourth-largest one-month decline in nearly a half century, according to the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers.

The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index fell to 89.1 in the March 2020 survey, down from 101.0 in February and 98.4 in last March’s survey. The Expectations Index fell to 79.7 in March, down from 92.1 in February and 88.8 in last March’s survey. The Current Conditions Index fell to 103.7 in March, down from 114.8 in February and last March’s 113.3.

The steepest monthly decline in sentiment was barely larger at -12.7