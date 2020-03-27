New Vehicle Sales Projected Down Over 35% in March Compared to 2018

With many dealership sales departments closed due to essential businesses restrictions, Edmunds analysts forecast a SAAR of 11.9 million in March. Associations push to reopen sales as essential services.
Edmunds projects that March will be a down month for the auto industry due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, forecasting that 1,044,805 new cars and trucks will be sold in the U.S. for an estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of 11.9 million. This reflects a 35.5% decrease in sales from March 2019 and a 23.4% decrease from February 2020.
Several states have excluded new vehicle sales from the list of
