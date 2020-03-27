NADA Launches Online Training and Regulation Resource To Help Dealers Navigate COVID-19 Crisis.

The National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) announced the launch of a new initiative, the Dealership Lifeline Series, to help local dealerships navigate business and regulations in the coronavirus environment.

The Dealership Lifeline Series is a collection of webinars, white papers, reports, best practices, and blog posts – all in NADA’s Coronavirus Hub, to provide dealers, manufacturers and allied industry companies with best practices and information around the coronavirus pandemic.

This series will provide important, timely information about coronavirus developments that impact dealership operations and guidance on how dealers can manage their operations accordingly. Series content will cover a wide range of topics to help dealerships make it through these times including, but not limited to:

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act)

The Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act

Cash Flow Management

Expense Reduction

Dealerships Service and Parts Departments as Essential Business

Dealership Lifeline Series webinars, which will be hosted by subject matter experts – including NADA Academy instructors, 20 Group consultants and NADA executive staff – will be presented live as soon as available, but will also be recorded and made available on-demand on the NADA Coronavirus Hub.