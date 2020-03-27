Boyd Group Reports All Locations Open, Demand Down 40-50% as Result of Pandemic Response

The Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE: BYD) provided an update on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business. According to today’s update, all of its locations continue to be open, though demand is down from normal levels.

According to the company statement, “In order to continue to offer the quality service customers, insurance clients and government authorities are expecting from the Company during this period of uncertainty, all locations remain open at this time; however, certain locations may be closed in the future to comply with local mandatory government orders or to address decreased customer demand.”

The company