U.S. Senate Passes $2 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Package

U.S. House of Representatives expected to consider proposal Friday that provides support for individuals and small businesses.

The U.S. Senate has passed the third Coronavirus stimulus package, H.R. 748, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief & Economic Security Act (CARES Act). According to the Automotive Service Association (ASA), after extensive negotiations with the Administration, the package includes increased funding and relief for small businesses and loan forgiveness programs. The bill passed on a 96-0 vote.

The House is expected to vote on the bill on Friday.

“ASA is pleased the U.S. Senate has passed the Coronavirus Stimulus legislation,” ASA Washington, D.C. representative