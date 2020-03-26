IBIS Global Summit Rescheduled to November 19-20

The International Bodyshop Industry Symposium (IBIS) has moved its flagship event, the IBIS Global Summit 2020, to new dates later in the year to cope with international travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The 20th edition of the IBIS Global Summit will now take place on November 19-20 at Le Méridien in Monaco, the same venue as originally planned for the original June 8-10 dates.

“All our delegates will be meeting up face to face in Monaco as we’d planned,” said IBIS CEO Jason Moseley. “Together as a strong IBIS community we’re going to make this a real celebration to remember. Just what we’ll all need to get us back to normal.”

The first day of the event on November 19 will start with lunch followed by conference sessions in the afternoon and a networking event in the evening. Day two will be packed with content and will culminate in a special 20th anniversary evening of celebration.

For further information and to find out how to be part of the IBIS Global Summit, contact IBIS head of sales Suzie Scott at suzie@ibisworldwide.com or via phone at +44 (0)7545 068455.

Earlier this month, IBIS announced its US event, originally planned to be held in Jacksonville, Fla. on April 1-2, will now be held as a webinar on April 2 instead.