Ford, Honda Announce Updated Plans to Restart U.S. Production in Early April

Both Ford and American Honda announced updated plans to restart production in the U.S. Last week, several vehicle manufacturers announced temporary production plant closures.

GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler parts distribution centers have been running with volunteer staff since last Friday.

According to Ford, it is aiming to restart production at select plants in North America as early as April 6, bringing key plants back online while the company introduces additional safety measures to protect returning workers.

Ford is planning to resume production at Hermosillo Assembly Plant on April 6 on one shift. On April 14, Ford is