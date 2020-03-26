FCA Says Plants Will Remain Closed Until April 14, Parts Distribution Centers Remain Open with Volunteer Staff

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) announced that its plants across the U.S. and Canada, as well as headquarters operations and construction projects, are intended to remain closed until April 14, dependent upon the various states’ stay-in-place orders and the readiness of each facility to return to production.

Mopar Parts Distribution Centers, which have been deemed essential to keeping first responders and commercial vehicles on the road, will continue to operate with paid volunteers. The status of production for FCA’s Mexico operations will be subject to a separate announcement.