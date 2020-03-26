Collision Industry Foundation Announces $100,000 Fund for COVID-19 Victims

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced the formation of a fund to assist those within the industry impacted by the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

The CIF has committed to initially fund $100,000 in assistance to help individual collision repair professionals and their immediate families dealing with the effects of the virus.

“Our hearts go out to all those impacted by this worldwide pandemic,” expressed Michael Quinn, CIF Board President and SVP of Business Development at AirPro Diagnostics. “The CIF is prepared to step forward with an initial commitment of $100,000 and encourages all stakeholders in the industry to contribute and support collision repair employees, technicians and their families in the face of this crisis. 100% of your tax-deductible donations to CIF from now through May will be added to this COVID-19 fund, so we can help as many members of our industry as possible.”

Information on the CIF and how make a tax-deductible donation is available online.