Women’s Industry Network Announces 2020 Most Influential Women Award Recipients

Kristle Bollans, Christy Jones and Sandee Lindorfer recognized for contributions to collision repair industry.

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced the 2020 honorees for the Most Influential Women (MIW) award . The MIW award is presented to those women who have notable achievements in the collision repair industry throughout their career.

Since 1999, over 90 women have been recognized for their contributions to the collision repair industry. After the review of many worthy applicants, WIN has chosen three industry leaders to receive the MIW honors: