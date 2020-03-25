UpdatePromise Makes Mass Campaign Tool Free During COVID-19 Crisis

UpdatePromise announced that it will be helping dealerships nationwide to communicate with their customers and employees by offering its Mass Campaign tool free for the next 60 days.

Dealerships have shut down portions of their businesses or their entire operations altogether. During these uncertain times, communicating with their employees, vendors and customers can be problematic and nearly impossible.

“We’re very pleased to be making Mass Campaign available to the industry because we feel like we have an obligation to help if we can,” UpdatePromise Curtis Nixon said. “For the next couple of months, we’re empowering you with tools to send mass email or text campaigns for any major updates and announcements to your customers and employees. Our goal is to help us all as we hopefully return to normalcy soon.”

Existing UpdatePromise customers can sign up online and activate Mass Campaign to start communicating via mass email/text messages to customers and employees.