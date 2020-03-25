CollisionWeek

Professional Parts Group Remains Open

Professional Parts Group announced it remains open in all its markets including Denver, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, Charlotte and Tampa.

Professional Parts Group logoChristopher Northup, Professional Parts Group’s CEO, stated, “This is a harrowing time for all of us. Our hearts and thoughts certainly go out to all who have been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. Professional Parts Group greatly values our customers. We want you to be safe and feel safe with our people and products. Your health and safety are our top priority. Our distribution centers are taking extra caution with all manner of people safety and product handling measures per CDC

