BendPak Opens Distribution Center in Alabama

BendPak is opening a new 100,000 sq. ft. distribution center near Mobile, Ala., to better serve customers in the eastern U.S. The administrative and shipping complex, which is expected to be fully operational within 60 days, is located in Theodore, just a short drive from the expanding Port of Mobile. The new facility has easy access to three major interstates and five Class I railroads helping BendPak to deliver products same-day or next-day to more customers in the eastern half of the country.

“Opening the Mobile distribution center represents our continued commitment to being the industry leader and best