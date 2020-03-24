AIA Canada Reports Government of Ontario Designates Businesses in the Aftermarket Supply Chain Essential Workplaces

On Monday, March 23, the Government of Ontario announced that there would be a full shutdown of non-essential businesses starting midnight Tuesday, March 24 in response to COVID-19. The shutdown will be in effect for fourteen days, with the possibility of extension.

Businesses throughout the aftermarket supply chain have been designated by the Government of Ontario as Essential Workplaces, meaning they can remain open throughout the shutdown:

Retail and Wholesaling

Motor vehicle, auto-supply, auto and motor-vehicle-repair, including bicycle repair, aircraft repair, heavy equipment repair, watercraft/marine craft repairs, car and truck dealerships and related facilities; and

Gas stations, diesel, propane and heating fuel providers including providers of motor vehicle, aircraft and water/marine craft fuels.

Supply Chains

Businesses that supply other essential businesses or essential services with the support, supplies, systems or services, including processing, packaging, distribution, delivery and maintenance necessary to operate.

Transportation

Businesses that provide materials and services for the operation, maintenance and safety of transportation systems (road, transit, rail, air and marine) including delivery of maintenance services such as clearing snow, response to collisions, and completing needed repairs to the transportation systems.

Utilities and Community Services

Utilities, and Businesses that support the provision of utilities and community services, including by providing products, materials and services needed for the delivery of utilities and community services.

Other Businesses