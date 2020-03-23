Fix Auto UK Provides Franchisees with Free Health and Safety Support

Fix Auto UK announced it is providing every franchisee partner with free access to an online information portal to ensure strict Health and Safety measures and Government guidelines in the fight against Coronavirus are adhered to.

Safety 4 Bodyshops, a Health and Safety interactive management system developed specifically for vehicle repairers, has been made available to all 107 partners.

While its primary function is to help repairers meet strict Health and Safety legislation, franchisee partners now have direct access to the advice dedicated to COVID-19. This includes official Government and NHS advice material as well as a COVID-19 exposure assessment,