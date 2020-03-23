CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Fix Auto UK Provides Franchisees with Free Health and Safety Support

Fix Auto UK Provides Franchisees with Free Health and Safety Support

By Leave a Comment

Fix Auto UK announced it is providing every franchisee partner with free access to an online information portal to ensure strict Health and Safety measures and Government guidelines in the fight against Coronavirus are adhered to.  

Safety4BodyshopsSafety 4 Bodyshops, a Health and Safety interactive management system developed specifically for vehicle repairers, has been made available to all 107 partners.

While its primary function is to help repairers meet strict Health and Safety legislation, franchisee partners now have direct access to the advice dedicated to COVID-19. This includes official Government and NHS advice material as well as a COVID-19 exposure assessment,

Subscribers need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please Login to access. Or, if you haven't previously subscribed, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey