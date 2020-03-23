CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Consumer Groups Call on Regulators to Direct Auto Insurers to Offer Premium Relief Due to Lower Claims Costs Following COVID-19 Restrictions

Consumer Groups Call on Regulators to Direct Auto Insurers to Offer Premium Relief Due to Lower Claims Costs Following COVID-19 Restrictions

By Leave a Comment

State insurance regulators should direct insurance companies to offer customers premium offset payments to reflect the immediate reduction in expected insurance claims as a result of COVID-19 restrictions keeping drivers off the road, the Consumer Federation of America (CFA) and the Center for Economic Justice (CEJ) wrote in a letter to Commissioners on March 18. The groups are also urging consumers and businesses whose driving has dropped to contact their insurers and ask for relief.  A copy of the letter is available here.

Consumer Federation of America logoRobert Hunter, Director of Insurance for CFA, said, “The likelihood of a motor vehicle accident drops radically

Subscribers need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please Login to access. Or, if you haven't previously subscribed, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey