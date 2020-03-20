CollisionWeek

New York State Includes Automotive Repair, Insurance as Essential Business Enterprise

Guidance issued by the New York State Department of Economic Development, known as Empire State Development, includes both auto repair services and insurance as essential businesses not covered by Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order 202.6 on March 18 that requires businesses to reduce its in-person workforce by 75% from pre-state of emergency employment levels.

A complete list of essential businesses are included in the guidance available online.

According to the guidance, essential businesses must continue to comply with the guidance and directives for maintaining a clean and safe work environment issued by the Department of Health.

Empire State Development also maintains a coronavirus frequently asked question webpage for businesses.

On March 19, the federal government issued guidance for state and local governments, as well as private businesses, on essential businesses.

