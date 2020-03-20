KPA Releases Free COVID-19 Coronavirus Resources Center for Businesses

KPA released a free COVID-19 Coronavirus Resources Center for employers needing information to help keep their workforce healthy and safe. The Resources Center includes five safety training courses, several webinars, checklists, and the latest updates from KPA’s team of experts in Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) and Human Resources.

“KPA is committed to helping organizations keep their workforce healthy during the coronavirus pandemic,” said Chris Fanning, President and CEO of KPA. “It’s KPA’s responsibility to pool our resources and do our part to keep employees and the communities where they work and live healthy and safe.”

KPA has developed the following materials for employers:

5 training courses that cover COVID-19 Coronavirus Awareness, Housekeeping, Basic First Aid Awareness, Health and Wellness, Hazard Communication

Webinars about Best Practices in Remote Work Programs and How to Manage Coronavirus (COVID-19) Anxiety and Safety At Work (run on several dates)

A COVID-19 Resource Pack that includes a Coronavirus Workplace Prevention and Hygiene Training Packet and 2 checklists about facility and personal hygiene and preparedness

The 5 courses are already available to KPA customers that use Vera Suite and the Risk Management Center. As society continues to navigate the coronavirus pandemic, KPA will continue to update the Resource Center with updated information and valuable resources.