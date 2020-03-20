Federal Law in Response to Coronavirus Expands Paid Sick and Family Leave Eligibility for Employees

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act, H.R. 6201, signed by President Trump on Wednesday in response to the coronavirus crisis, expands requirements for small businesses to provide paid sick and family leave, expands unemployment benefits and offers free coronavirus testing.
According to an article in today’s National Law Review, the new law
- extends and expands the protections of FMLA job-protected leave for certain childcare-COVID-19-related absences, including requiring paid FMLA leave benefits;
- provides a new paid sick leave entitlement for certain COVID-19-related absences;
- provides tax credits to help employers defray the costs of paying these benefits; and
- provides grants to
