I-CAR Canceling Live Events and In-Shop Knowledge Assessments Starting Sunday

I-CAR announced several policies in response to the coronavirus crisis. According to the collision industry training provider changes include:
- Cancellation of all live events and In-Shop Knowledge Assessments effective March 22 – April 5
- Extensions for credentialing renewals
- Reformatting the I-CAR 2020 Conference to digital delivery and open to the entire Inter-Industry
I-CAR will continue to facilitate online and virtual training options.
More information on how I-CAR is responding to the coronavirus is available online.
