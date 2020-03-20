CollisionWeek

I-CAR Canceling Live Events and In-Shop Knowledge Assessments Starting Sunday

I-CAR announced several policies in response to the coronavirus crisis. According to the collision industry training provider changes include:

  • I-CARCancellation of all live events and In-Shop Knowledge Assessments effective March 22 – April 5
  • Extensions for credentialing renewals
  • Reformatting the I-CAR 2020 Conference to digital delivery and open to the entire Inter-Industry

I-CAR will continue to facilitate online and virtual training options.

More information on how I-CAR is responding to the coronavirus is available online.

