ASA Sets August 24-25 for Several Rescheduled Events

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) has slated August 24-25 as the new dates for the association’s joint CARS (Congress of Automotive Repair & Service), TTF (Technology & Telematics Forum), annual business meeting and live podcasts.

The event had originally been scheduled for May 4-5, in the Dallas-Fort Worth area at the Hurst Conference Center, but ASA’s Board of Directors decided late last week to postpone it because of ongoing health concerns with the Coronavirus (COVID19) and the suspension of all travel by many key sponsors/supporters..

Plans are for the event to remain at the same location.

Bob Wills, chairman of