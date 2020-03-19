CollisionWeek

Mitsubishi Motors Selects OEConnection for Collision Repair Parts Marketing Program

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) has selected OEConnection LLC (OEC) to support is collision repair parts marketing program. MMNA’s Mitsubishi Ultra Conquest Program will use CollisionLink from OEC starting this month.

OEConnection logoMMNA is the 26th vehicle manufacturer in North America, and the fifth in the past six months, to implement CollisionLink to enhance their parts marketing program. Currently, CollisionLink provides coverage to all makes and all models of light-duty vehicles in North America.

 “While Mitsubishi was testing numerous collision parts program pilots, CollisionLink delivered clear and immediate results with minimal disruption,” said Bill Lopez, OEC General Manager, Collision. “With

