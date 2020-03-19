IAA Reports Revenue Up 6.2% in Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) reported its revenue increased 6.2% to $355.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 ended December 29, up from $335.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. Fourth quarter revenue includes $2.4 million of revenue from DDI, which was acquired on July 31, 2019. Foreign currency movements had a negative impact of less than $0.1 million on revenue for the quarter.

Excluding the impact of these items, organic revenue increased 5.5% to $353.5 million, consisting of increased volumes of approximately 0.3% and higher revenue per vehicle of approximately 5.2%.

Total purchased vehicle revenue increased by $4.6