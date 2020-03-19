ASA Asks Members to Contact Their Governor on Federal Economic Injury Disaster Loan Declaration

Association advocates for its small business owners during coronavirus health crisis.

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) has been working in a coalition to assure independent repairers are included in any stimulus package for the coronavirus response governmental agencies during this time.

According to the association, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has said it will work directly with state governors to provide targeted, low-interest loans to small businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19. SBA has also updated the criteria for obtaining disaster assistance loans for small businesses impacted by COVID-19. Under the revised criteria, “disaster assistance loans will be available statewide following an economic injury declaration. This will apply to current and future disaster assistance declarations related to Coronavirus.”

ASA is urging members to write to their governors in support of obtaining an Economic Injury Disaster Loan Declaration.

In addition, ASA has signed onto a letter to the National Governors Association urging immediate action be taken to obtain an Economic Injury Disaster Loan Declaration for each state, so that small businesses can have access to SBA disaster support.

This follows ASA contacting members of Congress reiterating that the outbreak of COVID-19 has rapidly been impacting industries and small businesses, such as automotive service providers and suppliers, that do not have the ability to switch their core functions to a remote operation.

ASA also has signed onto a letter to the National Governors Association, the U.S. Conference of Mayors, National Association of Counties, and the National League of Cities, urging their members to ensure that state and local policies safeguard the ability of essential business to continue operations including automotive repair facilities.