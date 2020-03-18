CollisionWeek

Pacific Elite and Crash Champions Merge

Pacific Elite, the family owned operator of collision repair shops in California, today announced a merger with Crash Champions, LLC, a leading regional collision repair business in the greater Chicago area.

Pacific Elite Collision CentersThe newly combined company (CombineCo) will be the 5th largest independent MSO in the country according to the company, with an established presence in two key metropolitan markets – Southern California and Chicago.

Pacific Elite, established in 1998 and headquartered in Downey, Calif., operates 23 collision repair shop locations within the Southern California market.

Crash Champions logoCrash Champions has grown to have 16 collision centers throughout the Chicago market and recently

