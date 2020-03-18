Boyd Group Reports Revenue Up 22.5% in 2019

Same-store sales up 3.3%. Will pause closing new acquisitions during COVID-19 crisis.

The Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) today reported 2019 sales of increased by 22.5% to CA$2.3 billion ($1.59 billion) from CA$1.9 billion ($1.32 billion) in 2018, including same-store sales increases of 3.3%.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 24.3% to CA$215.6 million ($149.5 million), compared with CA$173.4 million ($120.24 million) in 2018, representing approximately a 0.14% or 14 basis point improvement in Adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted EBITDA calculated on a post IFRS 16, Leases basis was CA$319.9 million ($221.82 million).

Currency positively impacted same-store