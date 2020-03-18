CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Automotive Scholarships Application Deadline Extended to April 30

Automotive Scholarships Application Deadline Extended to April 30

By Leave a Comment

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) has extended the deadline to apply for automotive scholarships at its Automotive Aftermarket Scholarship Central website to April 30, 2020.

“Because schools and colleges throughout the country have closed due to increasing concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, many students are unable to get access to their transcripts to complete the scholarship application process by the current deadline,” said Pete Kornafel, co-chairman, UAF scholarship committee. “We have extended the deadline until April 30 and will reevaluate that date as events unfold to ensure that no students are eliminated from consideration due to events

Subscribers need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please Login to access. Or, if you haven't previously subscribed, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey