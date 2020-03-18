Automotive Scholarships Application Deadline Extended to April 30

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) has extended the deadline to apply for automotive scholarships at its Automotive Aftermarket Scholarship Central website to April 30, 2020.

“Because schools and colleges throughout the country have closed due to increasing concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, many students are unable to get access to their transcripts to complete the scholarship application process by the current deadline,” said Pete Kornafel, co-chairman, UAF scholarship committee. “We have extended the deadline until April 30 and will reevaluate that date as events unfold to ensure that no students are eliminated from consideration due to events