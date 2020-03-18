Auto Groups Call on President Trump to Consider Auto Repair Facilities Essential Services and Remain Open During Outbreak

The National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) and the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, that represents vehicle manufacturers, in a letter yesterday, asked President Trump to provide guidance for state and local governments considering closing non-essential businesses or implementing shelter-in-place orders to exempt auto repair, maintenance and sales facilities.

The letter stated, “Given the importance of safe transportation in addressing the coronavirus outbreak, we have an obligation to ensure that motor vehicles remain safe and are properly maintained.”

“To that end, it is vital that vehicle repair, maintenance, and sales facilities be considered essential operations when federal, state, and local officials