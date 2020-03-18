Additional Event Postponements and Cancellations

ABPA Postpones Spring Convention Until September

The Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA) announced it will be postponing its Spring conference in Newport Beach, Calif until the week of September 21, 2020. ABPA will be remaining at the same hotel (Hyatt Regency Newport Beach) and will provide an updated convention schedule as soon as possible.

Visit the 2020 ABPA Convention Hub page for more details.

Convention Registrations – If you have already registered and are unable to make the ABPA convention in September, please contact the ABPA office for a full refund of your convention registration fees. If you are able to make the September dates and have already registered, you do not need to register again.

Hotel – we are currently working with the Hyatt to obtain an updated link to the ABPA dedicated room block rate. If you have already made hotel registrations for the April dates, contact the hotel directly to cancel.

Although this is an inconvenience for all, we do hope that you stay safe and healthy. Our hearts and thoughts certainly go out to all who have been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

WIN Cancels 2020 Educational Conference

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced the cancellation of its 2020 Annual Educational Conference scheduled for May 3-5 in Newport Beach, Calif.

Plans to honor and celebrate WIN Scholarship recipients and Most Influential Women (MIW) winners will be announced soon.

“After careful consideration due to the coronavirus affecting potential safety and health concerns, the Women’s Industry Network has decided to cancel our Annual Educational Conference for 2020,” Cheryl Boswell, WIN Chair, said. “Though we are incredibly disappointed to do so, we are confident that this decision is in the best interest of all involved,”

Full conference registration fee refunds will be issued to all participants – this includes Scholarship Walk and guest tickets for the WIN Celebration – no action is required on their part.

“Thank you to our members for their enthusiasm and commitment to WIN’s mission, to our volunteer committees and board members who work so hard to keep our organization moving forward, and special thanks to our sponsors who have shown enduring support. We remain committed to driving industry stability by developing women through education and connections, and to doing that in new ways moving forward,” Boswell added.

ATMC Conference Postponed

The ASE Training Managers Council (ATMC) 2020 Annual Conference in Peachtree City, Georgia (south of Atlanta) at the Peachtree City Hotel & Conference Center originally scheduled for April 21 to April 23, 2020. Has been postponed. Future dates will be posted soon.

Current members who made reservations at the Hotel and Conference Center should cancel their reservation immediately so that their card is not charged once the April dates arrive.