Colours, Inc. Named PPG Automotive Refinish Platinum Distributor of the Year

PPG (NYSE:PPG) has named Colours, Inc., its automotive refinish 2019 Platinum Distributor of the Year. The annual award honors the distributor that demonstrates outstanding performance, loyalty, product knowledge, and customer service and support.

Colours, Inc., is the recipient of PPG’s automotive refinish 2019 Platinum Distributor of the Year award. Receiving the award on behalf of Colours are (from left) Bill Snipas, vice president of operations; Tim Evans, president; Ali Mahalak, chief financial officer; and Brian Marcks, vice president of sales.

John Parran, PPG director, Platinum Distributor program, U.S. and Canada, recently presented the award to Colours at the annual PPG

