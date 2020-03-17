CCC Publishes Crash Course 2020 Trends Report

25th Anniversary edition examines future of transportation and its impact on collision repair and claims.

CCC Information Services Inc. (CCC) today released Crash Course 2020, a data-driven report covering the business, consumer, and technology trends shaping the automotive, claims, and collision industries. Crash Course 2020 marks the 25th anniversary of the industry-leading report, which this year explores the future of personal transportation including: AI, ADAS, driverless vehicles, data access, digital consumers, and quality repairs. The 173-page report draws insights based on decades of experience from solutions offered by CCC and its affiliates, including processing 200-million claims-related transactions, 50-billion miles