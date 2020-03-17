Boyd Group Acquires Collision Repair Center in Wisconsin

The Boyd Group Inc. announced the acquisition of a collision repair center in Waukesha, Wisc. The new Gerber Collision & Glass location previously operated as Nagel Auto Body, providing service since 1986.

Waukesha is the county seat of Waukesha County and home to Carroll University, Wisconsin’s first four-year institution of higher learning. Waukesha is located 18 miles west of Milwaukee, the largest city in Wisconsin, and 59 miles east of Madison, the second-largest city.

“Acquiring this repair center in Waukesha enhances our footprint in this region and strengthens our ability to deliver high-quality service to customers and insurance partners,” said