Mark Hutchins Named to New Head of Commercial Role at Fix Auto UK

Fix Auto UK has seconded Mark Hutchins, Head of Franchise Development, into the role of Head of Commercial. The Head of Commercial position has recently been created to manage the operational side of Fix Auto UK’s business. In addition to this, the role will also be responsible for leading the new business development for both prospect franchisee partners and acquired sites, as well as oversee the brand and integration process for the entire network. The role will report directly to Ian Pugh.

Hutchins joined Fix Auto UK in 2015 and during this time has helped to grow the Fix Auto