HD Repair Forum Postponed

The 3rd Annual HD Repair Forum, originally scheduled for March 24th-25th in Fort Worth, TX, has been postponed, due to the evolving situation with the COVID-19 outbreak and efforts associated to reduce rapid spreading of the virus.

Organizers of the event are in the process of rescheduling the Forum to take place later in the year. Announcements for new dates and hosting venue, for the largest gathering of heavy-duty collision repair professionals, industry leaders, and executives will be made in the coming weeks.

“We apologize for any inconvenience but, under the circumstances, this is the best decision for everyone involved. The health and safety of our attendees, their families, and their colleagues is our first priority,” stated Brian Nessen, HD Repair Forum President. “We look forward to hosting the event in the coming months where we will continue the networking, collaboration, and industry progress that our sponsors and attendees have grown to expect.”

For questions, please email the organization’s Communications Manager, Jennie Lenk.