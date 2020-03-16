Broadway Automotive Acquires Pietroske Dealership in Wisconsin

Broadway Automotive announced it is purchasing the Pietroske Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac dealership in Manitowoc, extending its operations within Northeast Wisconsin.

The dealership purchase agreement includes the Pietroske Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac dealership and property at 4000 Grand Ave. in Manitowoc. While Broadway currently operates a Chevrolet dealership at 2700 Ashland Ave. in Green Bay; the Buick, GMC and Cadillac brands will be additions to the automotive group’s brand portfolio, which also includes Volkswagen (2700 Ashland Ave., Green Bay) and Ford, Hyundai and Genesis (1010 S. Military Ave., Green Bay), as well as Hertz rentals.

“Over 45 years