CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / April CIC Meeting Cancelled

April CIC Meeting Cancelled

By Leave a Comment

The Collision Industry Conference (CIC) announced it was cancelling its April meeting.

CIC LogoAn email Friday announcing the cancellation stated, “As President Trump has just declared a National State of Emergency due to the CoronaVirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Collision Industry Conference (CIC) is announcing that the April events, and related meetings, being held in Jacksonville, Florida will be cancelled.”

Those who pre-registered for the April event will be able to convey their registration to the July CIC meeting planned for July 22-23 in Philadelphia, Pa.

More information is available online.

Subscribers need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please Login to access. Or, if you haven't previously subscribed, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey