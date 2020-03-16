April CIC Meeting Cancelled

The Collision Industry Conference (CIC) announced it was cancelling its April meeting.
An email Friday announcing the cancellation stated, “As President Trump has just declared a National State of Emergency due to the CoronaVirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Collision Industry Conference (CIC) is announcing that the April events, and related meetings, being held in Jacksonville, Florida will be cancelled.”
Those who pre-registered for the April event will be able to convey their registration to the July CIC meeting planned for July 22-23 in Philadelphia, Pa.
More information is available online.
