April CIC Meeting Cancelled

The Collision Industry Conference (CIC) announced it was cancelling its April meeting.

An email Friday announcing the cancellation stated, “As President Trump has just declared a National State of Emergency due to the CoronaVirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Collision Industry Conference (CIC) is announcing that the April events, and related meetings, being held in Jacksonville, Florida will be cancelled.”

Those who pre-registered for the April event will be able to convey their registration to the July CIC meeting planned for July 22-23 in Philadelphia, Pa.

More information is available online.