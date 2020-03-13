OSHA Offers Guidance For Preparing Workplaces for Coronavirus

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) published Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for COVID-19 to help companies respond in the event of coronavirus in the workplace. The guidance was developed in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS).

The document provides practical guidance for preventing the spread of COVID-19, also known as novel coronavirus, and contains information on safe work practices and appropriate personal protective equipment based on the risk level of exposure.

“Protecting the health and safety of America’s workforce is a key component of this Administration’s comprehensive approach to combating