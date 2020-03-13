CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Jimmy Spears Named Head of Automotive at Tractable North America

Jimmy Spears Named Head of Automotive at Tractable North America

By Leave a Comment

Tractable is delighted to announce that Jimmy Spears will join its North America organization as Head of Automotive.

Tractable logoSpears joins Tractable after 30+ years working in the insurance and automotive industry, where he led USAA’s Auto Claims Experience and Global Auto Physical Damage operations and strategy, and the Strategic Initiatives team at Farmers Insurance.

At Tractable, Spears will support the North America leadership in driving adoption of Tractable’s artificial intelligence (AI) products across the US and Canada.

Julie Kheyfets, Tractable’s Head of North America, said, “We are thrilled to have Jimmy on board. He has deep expertise in virtually every

Subscribers need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please Login to access. Or, if you haven't previously subscribed, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey