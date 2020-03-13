Jimmy Spears Named Head of Automotive at Tractable North America

Tractable is delighted to announce that Jimmy Spears will join its North America organization as Head of Automotive.

Spears joins Tractable after 30+ years working in the insurance and automotive industry, where he led USAA’s Auto Claims Experience and Global Auto Physical Damage operations and strategy, and the Strategic Initiatives team at Farmers Insurance.

At Tractable, Spears will support the North America leadership in driving adoption of Tractable’s artificial intelligence (AI) products across the US and Canada.

Julie Kheyfets, Tractable’s Head of North America, said, “We are thrilled to have Jimmy on board. He has deep expertise in virtually every