TechForce Foundation Announces 2020 FutureTechs Rock Awards

Nominations are now open for TechForce Foundation’s annual FutureTechs Rock Awards. TechForce created this award to honor our student community and recognize those who have a promising future and will shape the transportation industry.

More information and a nomination form are available online.

Nominations are open through 4 p.m. (PDT) on March 24.

There will be a finalist for each of the ten transportation categories (including automotive, diesel, collision, etc.), and one of those category finalists will become the People’s Choice Grand Prize winner.

This year’s prizes include: