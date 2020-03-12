Small Business Owners Remained Optimistic in February

NFIB Optimism Index showed small businesses were thriving but NFIB Research Center continues monitoring coronavirus impact.

Small business owners expressed slightly higher levels of optimism in February with the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Optimism Index moving up 0.2 points to 104.5, a reading among the top 10 percent in the 46-year history of the survey. Those expecting better business conditions increased and job creation and openings improved as well. Real sales expectations declined along with capital expenditure and inventory plans.

“The small business economic expansion continued its historic run in February, as owners remained focused on growing their