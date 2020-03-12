IBIS USA April 2 Meeting Will Be Held as On-Line Webinar

As a result of the coronavirus, the organizers of IBIS USA announced the event, originally planned to be held in Jacksonville, Fla. on April 1-2 will now be held as a webinar on April 2 instead.

According to the organizers, this will ensure a good degree of continuity as we deliver much of the planned IBIS USA industry-leading content in a three-hour live broadcast. Throughout this time, delegates will have the opportunity to interact and ask questions via a soon to be launched mobile app.

The new IBIS USA 2020 webinar agenda will be posted online soon.